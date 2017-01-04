MSU commissioner: MI infrastructure report 'a beginning'

"Michigan will lead the nation in creating 21st Century infrastructure systems."

Those ambitious words begin a summary of a recent report from Gov. Snyder's 21st Century Infrastructure Commission.

WKAR's Mark Bashore spoke with commission member Dr. Janice Beecher of Michigan State University.

The 188-page report looked decades into the future to determine how to improve the state’s water, transportation, energy and communications systems.

Commissioner Janice Beecher—a Michigan State University infrastructure expert—told me she’s pleased with the result of the group’s 8 months of work.