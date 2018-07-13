Related Program: 
MSU Breaks Ground On New Water Treatment Plant

By 1 hour ago
  • From left: Sherri Jett, June Youatt, Dianne Byrum, John Engler, Satish Youatt, and Bob Ellerhorst.
    Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University broke ground on its new water treatment plant and storage tank this morning. WKAR’s Katie Cook reports.

 


The color and flavor of water on MSU’s campus will improve with the construction of the new water treatment plant at the corner of Service Road and Recycling Drive.

The plant will filter six million gallons of water daily, including chlorination, fluoridation and the removal of iron, a mineral that can clog plumbing and leave rust stains, as well as affect the flavor and color of the water.

Plans also include an elevated storage tank that will stand about ten stories high and hold 2 million gallons, which is double the capacity of the underground tank it will be replacing. It will save MSU $150,000 annually in pumping energy costs by using gravitational flow.

Director of Utilities Bob Ellerhorst says they have wanted this treatment plant for some time, it’s just been a matter of directing the University’s money toward it.

 

“I think Flint changed the culture. It allowed us to say ok we need to make the priority to make this physical change, but it costs some money.”

The budget for the project is 21 million dollars. It’s expected to be complete in May 2020. In East Lansing, I’m Katie Cook.

 

