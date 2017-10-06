More Local Preemption Bills Move In State Legislature

The state Legislature has several bills in the works that would limit local government authority. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports that several preemption bills passed the state Senate this week.


One bill gets rid of a local government’s ability to prevent employers from asking for a potential employee’s wage history during an interview.

Another says cities and counties can’t pass their own food and beverage taxes.

Republican Senator Peter MacGregor is that bill’s sponsor. When defending the bill, he gave the reason most lawmakers give when it comes to bills that preempt certain activity.

“We can’t have a patchwork of certain cities and certain counties tax certain items and others don’t.” Says MacGregor.

Opponents of preemption bills say local governments should be able to make these decisions for themselves. 

