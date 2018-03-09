Monroe County Judge Charged With Paying Prostitute

By 3 hours ago
  • Monroe County District Judge Jarod Calkins
    Monroe County District Judge Jarod Calkins
    Monroe County

 A Michigan judge is facing charges after allegedly paying for prostitutes.

Monroe County District Judge Jarod Calkins was arraigned Friday following a State Police investigation uncovered evidence that a man matching the 41-year-old's description was paying women for sexual activity at a hotel.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette's office charged Calkins with four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution and with one count of transporting a person for that purpose. The latter accusation carries a felony sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The alleged trysts occurred in Monroe Township and prompted reports to police. Other 1st District Court judges have disqualified themselves from further proceedings in the case.

Calkins' bail is $25,000.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Calkins' lawyer Friday. 

