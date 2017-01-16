Minority leader Ananich urges Snyder to address MIDAS in State of State

Michigan's MIDAS system falsely identified unemployment claimants as fraudulent. Michigan's Senate Minority leader seek answers.

As Governor Rick Snyder delivers tomorrow's State of the State address, Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich says Snyder should turn attention to the discontinued Michigan Data Automated System (MIDAS). Ananich and other critics of MIDAS point out that many who applied for unemployment through the automated system were improperly charged with fraud.

Ananich says he will also be listening for Governor Snyder to make good on promises to taxpayers in Flint.