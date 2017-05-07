Michigan's Oldest Opera House Completes Renovation

Opera house billed as Michigan's oldest completes renovation.

An opera house billed as Michigan's oldest is reopening after a $6 million, yearlong renovation.

Officials say the Croswell Opera House in Adrian marked its reopening Saturday and Sunday with concerts by Under the Streetlamp. The nationally touring band includes Adrian, Michigan, native Shonn Wiley, who performed on the Croswell stage as a boy.

Artistic Director Jere Righter says the renovation work included adding restrooms, an elevator and a studio theater to serve as a second performance space. Historic architectural elements remain, including plaster detailing from 1921.

The southeastern Michigan facility, which opened in 1866, is listed as the state's oldest opera house by the League of Historic American Theatres. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.

About 400 people and organizations donated to the renovation project.