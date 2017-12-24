Michigan's Independence Bridge To Close For $1.45M Repair

By 5 hours ago
  • Independence Bridge in Bay City
    Independence Bridge in Bay City
    Wikimedia Commons

A Michigan bridge is closing for three months to undergo repairs costing $1.45 million. Independence Bridge in Bay City will close next month so crews can replace the bascule span deck grating, span stringers and sidewalks, the Bay City Times reported . 

The project is being funded through federal, state and local money. The city is covering about $72,500 of the costs while federal funds through the state Department of Transportation will cover the rest of the cost.

Construction is expected to be completed at the end of March. Traffic will be diverted to Liberty Bridge during construction.

The project comes at a time when city officials are considering how to fund future repairs and maintenance to the city's movable bridges. Official estimates project repairs to Independence Bridge and Liberty Bridge will cost $9 million over the next seven years.

The Bay City Commission was scheduled to vote on a proposal this month that would've privatized the bridges, but the item was removed from the agenda after public outcry.

United Bridge Partners proposed paying the city $1 million for the Independence Bridge and the Liberty Bridge. The firm would take over and build a new Independence Bridge while making repairs to Liberty Bridge. The firm would fund all construction and repair costs. It would then charge motorists a toll to cross the bridges after the improvements.

A number of bridge repair projects are planned in Bay City, including a $42.5 million project in 2020 to reconstruct the Lafayette Bridge.

Tags: 
Independence Bridge
Bay City
bridge
construction

Related Content

US-Canada Bridge will Close to Vehicles During Annual Walk

By Jun 23, 2017
WKAR File Photo

Officials say the bridge linking Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with Canada will be closed for an hour Saturday morning for the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.

Murals Take Colorful Shape 'Under The Bridge'

By Jun 26, 2017
man with mural
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

What was once a dark highway overpass will soon be awash in colorful light.

On Tuesday night, civic leaders will formally turn on the lights at the U.S. 127 bridge over Michigan Avenue.  That’s the spot many people in mid-Michigan view as a symbolic gateway linking Lansing and East Lansing.

 