Michigan State suspends coach linked to abuse complaints

Michigan State has suspended its women's gymnastics coach, a week after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse by a sports doctor.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — University spokesman Jason Cody says MSU women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. He offered no details and didn't say whether the suspension was related to Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is a former Michigan State doctor who is being sued by more than two dozen women and girls who allege he molested them during treatments.

In a court filing, one woman says Klages diminished her concerns in the late 1990s. The woman says Klages was her coach when she was a teenager in a Michigan State youth program.

Nassar has denied abuse allegations. He's criminally charged with assaulting a girl at his home and possessing child pornography.