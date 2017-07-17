Michigan State Basketball Strength Coach In Crash That Kills Two

By 4 hours ago
  • Todd Moyer MSU
    Todd Moyer, right, was involved in a car crash that killed two others.
    Courtesy photo / Michigan State Athletics

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is offering condolences to the family of two people who were killed in a crash that involved the team's strength coach.

Monroe County authorities say a pickup truck driven by Todd Moyer struck the rear of a car Friday on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan. Gladys Johnson and her 5-year-old daughter were killed. At least two more cars were involved in the crash.

Alcohol wasn't a factor. Seat belts were used.

Izzo says he "can't imagine the pain" of the victim's family. Moyer's status with the team hasn't changed, although Izzo says he's "monitoring the situation." The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

The 37-year-old Moyer couldn't be reached for comment Monday. A phone number isn't listed.

Tags: 
Michigan State Basketball
Michigan State Basketball Off-Court Problems

Related Content

MSU Surplus Store Sells Off Breslin Practice Floors

By Naina Rao & WLNS Jul 14, 2017
MSU Surplus Store Facebook Page / Facebook

The Surplus store is holding a sale of Spartan basketball practice floors today. 