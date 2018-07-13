Michigan Sens. Stabenow & Peters Oppose Trump's Supreme Court Pick Kavanaugh

Democratic U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan say they will oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Stabenow, who's up for re-election to a fourth term, and Peters made their announcements in statements released Friday.

Stabenow says Kavanaugh's comments and rulings "make it clear" that he would roll back women's access to reproductive health care, make it harder for people get affordable insurance and side with "special interests over ... working people."

The two Republicans vying to face Stabenow in the general election, John James and Sandy Pensler, support Trump's pick.

Peters, a freshman senator, says Kavanaugh has a "clear record" of placing corporate interests before the rights of Michigan residents. He cites rulings involving consumer protection, the Affordable Care Act and environmental regulations.