Michigan Senators React To GOP Sidelining Health Care Repeal For Now

Michigan's two U.S. Senators quickly reacted to news that hte latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare has ended for now.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick reports on the reaction from U.S. Senators Stabenow and Peters.

Late Monday night, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) told NPR the defeat of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was "great news."

“This feels different to me," said Sen. Stabenow. "I really think that this is a moment for everybody who has been so engaged, all the activists, all the families, advocacy groups, everyone in health care.”

But she also warned Democrats not to get too giddy.

“We know that we have to be cautious about it because we have so many stops and starts,” said Sen. Stabenow, speaking to Obamacare repeal bills in both the House and Senate over the past seven years.

Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) wrote on Twitter: "Time for GOP to work w/ Democrats to find substantive policies that improve health care & reduce costs for all Americans."