Michigan Prison Inmate's Book Raises Ethics Questions

A Michigan inmate's book that was published this summer is raising questions as to whether a prison writer should profit from tragedy.

The Detroit News reports that 49-year-old Curt Dawkins is imprisoned for fatally shooting Tom Bowman of Kalamazoo while on drugs in 2004.

He's serving life without parole at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater.

While in prison, Dawkins wrote a collection of short stories about prison life called, "The Graybar Hotel."

A literary agent signed Dawkins and sold the collection to Scribner for a dollar amount in the low six figures.

Dawkins says his share goes toward his children's education.

Bowman's brother says Dawkins shouldn't be allowed to publish anything.

Their mother says she's glad Dawkins wrote the book and forgives him.