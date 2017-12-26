Michigan High Court To Hear Arguments On Guns In Schools

By 3 hours ago
  • Gavel
    s_falkow / flickr creative commons

Michigan's high court is expected to weigh in next year on whether school districts can ban anyone not in law enforcement from carrying guns onto school grounds.

The Michigan Supreme Court last week invited school districts and gun rights groups in a disputed lower-court decision to file written arguments. Oral arguments are expected in coming months, though a hearing date hasn't been set, the Detroit News reported.

 The legal battle stems from a 2016 appellate court ruling that public schools can ban guns from their premises, citing more than two dozen state laws with language referencing "weapon-free school zones." The ruling rejected a challenge by gun rights groups and parents who are licensed to carry firearms.

Gun rights advocates said the court was wrong to find Ann Arbor Public Schools and the Clio Area School District aren't in conflict with state law, which prohibits local governments from regulating gun possession.

The Ann Arbor district banned all guns on school property and school-sponsored activities in 2015 after Ulysses Wong, a parent, openly carried a firearm into a high school music concert. Under the district's rules, bringing a gun into the school would constitute an emergency and result in evacuation or other response strategies.

"We don't know the intent of anyone who's bringing a gun into one of our events or our buildings," said Christine Stead, vice president of the Education Board for Ann Arbor. "It's hard to assess that, and we don't even have the right to ask whether the person has a (concealed pistol) permit."

Michigan Gun Owners Inc. and Wong sued over the rules, arguing state law comes before local gun regulations. Michigan law prohibits most permit-holders from carrying concealed pistols into schools, but it doesn't specifically prohibit them from openly carrying their weapons.

"Regardless of how you feel about the issue, a local school board does not have more authority than the state Legislature, period," said Jim Makowski, an attorney for the gun rights group. "State law totally regulates the field of firearms." 

Tags: 
Michigan Supreme Court

Related Content

MI Supreme Court To Hear Guns In School Case

By Dec 21, 2017

The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether schools can legally ban guns. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the lawsuits were filed by gun rights groups.  


School Employees Win Long Fought Victory Over State

By Dec 20, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

Michigan teachers and school employees celebrated a major victory over the state Wednesday.

Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth explains the Michigan Supreme Court announced the state has to give back 550 million dollars to school employees.  

Supreme Court Orders Michigan To Return $554 Million To School Employees

By Dec 20, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

The Michigan Supreme Court says the state must return more than $550 million to school employees who had money deducted for retiree health care.

Should Counties Keep Windfalls in Tax Foreclosures?

By Dec 12, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / Flickr Creative Commons

The Michigan Supreme Court is being asked to look at windfalls enjoyed by counties when they sell a property because of unpaid taxes.

Governor Names Elizabeth Clement to Michigan Supreme Court

By & Rick Pluta Nov 17, 2017
Elizabeth Clement
David Eggert / AP Photo

Gov. Rick Snyder looked within his own staff to make his latest appointment to the Michigan Supreme Court on Friday, choosing his chief lawyer Elizabeth Clement to fill a vacancy created when a justice left for the federal appellate bench.