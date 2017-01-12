Michigan economy grows at modest pace

Michigan shows economic growth

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan's economy and tax revenues are projected to continue growing at a modest pace.

State lawmakers and Governor Rick Snyder's administration are receiving mostly positive news today at a meeting to estimate state revenues. Consensus figures will be used by Snyder to propose his next budget.

The projections are higher than when budget officials last met eight months ago.

University of Michigan economists say that by 2020, Michigan will have recovered 77 percent of the jobs lost during a decade-long recession.