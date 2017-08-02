Michigan Consumers To Wait Longer To Learn Cost Of Health Coverage

Uncertainty in Washington about the future of the Affordable Care Act is leaving many Michigan consumers in the dark on how much they will paying for health coverage next year.

Rick Pluta reports on the state of healthcare coverage in Michigan.

President Trump is threatening to withhold payments to insurance companies that help make coverage affordable for people who buy their own health insurance. More than 300 thousand people in Michigan buy their coverage on exchanges set up under Obamacare.

Andrea Miller of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services says now insurance companies can’t set their rates and submit them to the states for approval.

“So we’re hoping that we can get through this uncertainty," says Miller.

Miller says now it will be September at the earliest before consumers will know what their coverage will cost next year. Insurance companies could also opt out of selling on the exchange.