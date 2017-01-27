Michigan businesses to embark on trade mission to Israel

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is leading a trade mission to Israel in hopes of expanding export opportunities.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders from nine Michigan companies are leaving Saturday and returning on Feb. 3. They will meet in Israel with prospective partners, distributors and buyers.The companies include a manufacturer of electronic and mechanical products specializing in automotive safety systems, international law firms, and developers of security software for connected and autonomous vehicles.The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development.Chief Executive Steve Arwood says "Michigan companies with products and services in IT, cyber security, and defense technologies will have access to new customers in one of the most diversified economies in the world."