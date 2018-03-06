MI Supreme Court Takes Case of Woman Who Fell at Holiday Party

By 8 hours ago
  • Michigan Supreme Court wide
    The Michigan Supreme Court building.
    Courtesy

The Michigan Supreme Court is trying to sort out the legal significance of a woman's fall at a holiday party.

The court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of Susan Blackwell, who missed an 8-inch (20-centimeter) step when she stepped into an unlit room at the Oakland County home of a co-worker. 

The state appeals court said a jury should determine whether the danger was open and obvious, a key legal standard in Michigan.

The homeowners are appealing. 

The Supreme Court is exploring whether Blackwell, who was injured, needed to be told the risks of the home.

The Michigan Manufacturers Association is watching the case. 

The group says a decision against Dean and Debra Franchi would force any property owner to explain every potential hazard to a visitor. 

Tags: 
Michigan Supreme Court
Susan Blackwell
Oakland County

Related Content

Court: Actual Psychological Injury Must Occur To Consider An Event For Scoring Purposes

By Dec 26, 2017
The Michigan Supreme Court
File Photo / WKAR

The Michigan Supreme Court says a judge was wrong to increase the sentence of man convicted of armed robbery. That’s because the judge made an assumption at sentencing instead of using actual proof.


Michigan High Court To Hear Arguments On Guns In Schools

By Dec 26, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

Michigan's high court is expected to weigh in next year on whether school districts can ban anyone not in law enforcement from carrying guns onto school grounds.

MI Supreme Court To Hear Guns In School Case

By Dec 21, 2017

The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether schools can legally ban guns. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the lawsuits were filed by gun rights groups.  


Supreme Court Orders Michigan To Return $554 Million To School Employees

By Dec 20, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

The Michigan Supreme Court says the state must return more than $550 million to school employees who had money deducted for retiree health care.