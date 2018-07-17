Related Programs: 
MI Gets More Walgreens Prescription Drug Disposal Kiosks

  • Michigan will have 28 medication disposal kiosks in Walgreens across the state.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette joined local law enforcement today to highlight new kiosks for drug disposal in select Walgreens locations. Katie Cook has more.

 


Several new medication disposal kiosks have been installed in Michigan Walgreens locations as part of an expansion of a program that began in 2016.

Phil Caruso is spokesperson for Walgreens.

“The safe medication disposal kiosks can collect prescriptions including controlled substances, as well as over the counter medication such as vitamins, lotions, liquids, things of that nature.”

The initiative is designed to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous, unwanted prescription drugs.

A statement from the Attorney General’s office says more people were killed in Michigan by drug overdose than car wrecks last year.

There will be 28 kiosks for free prescription drop offs across the state. To learn more about them and find the one nearest you, visit Walgreens' website here.

 

