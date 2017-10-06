Medical Marijuana License Applications in Lansing Available Starting Friday

If you plan to operate a Medical Marijuana business in Lansing, the city now has applications available online for you to fill out.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope talks with WKAR's Brooke Allen about new licensing applications for Medical Marijuana.

Lansing city clerk Chris Swope said people can begin applying for one of five different types of licenses. The city's new Medical Marijuana ordinance takes effect on Saturday, October 7.

There are five different types of licenses available:

-Provisioning Center

-Safety Compliance Facility

-Processor Facility

-Secure Transporter

-Grower Facility

Click on this sentence for the city's new webpage for applicants. The site will be operating closer to the weekend.

Licensees must complete applications, background check forms and other resources.

Starting Monday, Lansing will begin accepting applications for the Safety Compliance, Processor, Secure Transporter and Grower Facility licenses.