MDOC Defends New Food System To Legislature

The Michigan Department of Corrections defended its plans to change how it feeds prisoners Wednesday. Department officials testified in front of a Senate committee.

Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the state wants to end its use of private vendors for food services.

During the meeting, Chair John Proos questioned whether the department has the resources to handle food services oversight. He says the food service industry has a high turnover rate and the department might have trouble keeping employees.

Kyle Kaminski is with the department. He says these are civil service jobs and that makes them more desirable than regular food service jobs.

“We have individuals who are wardens who started out in our kitchens.” Kaminski says.

Governor Rick Snyder announced the potential switch when he presented his budget proposal last month. He and the current food service vendor have agreed to not extend the contract.