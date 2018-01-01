Mayor Dobies: "Jackson Is One of the Best Kept Secrets In The State"

By 4 hours ago

New Jackson mayor Derek Dobies joined WKAR's Reginald Hardwick for the January 1, 2018 "Mondays with the Mayor" segment on "Morning Edition."


Derek Dobies
Jackson
mayoral race
Andy Schor

