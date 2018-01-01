Mayor Dobies: "Jackson Is One of the Best Kept Secrets In The State"

On the November 11-12 edition of "Current State": you'll hear from Lansing mayor elect Andy Schor and Jackson mayor elect Derek Dobies. Rick Pluta updates us new efforts to allow the carrying of weapons in more public places in Michigan. We talk about the meaning behind MSU Men's Basketball's new "We Talk. We Listen" t-shirts. We talk with a Michigan man who wrote about the experiences of a Vietnam veteran. And a blind film critic explains how he experiences movies in the theater.

First segment of the November 11-12, 2017 edition of "Current State."