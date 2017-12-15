Larry Nassar Victim Rachael Denhollander Joins Current Sports

Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse for Michigan State gymnastics and USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Today she spoke with Current Sports host Al Martin.

Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse former Michigan State gymnastics and USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault. Her story was first reported by the Indianapolis Star in September of 2016, sparking more than a hundred women and girls to come forward and say “me too.” Nassar pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting Denhollander and six other women. Denhollander is also among the more than 140 women and girls who have gone on to file lawsuits against Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges earlier this month. He is set to be sentenced next month on the criminal sexual conduct charges.

Listen as Denhollander talks with Current Sports host Al Martin, recounting what the last year has been like for her and get her reaction to MSU President Lou Anna Simon apologizing to Nassar victims at today's Board of Trustees meeting.