Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty To Having Child Porn; Sentencing in November

In federal court on Tuesday, former Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to having child pornography. 

In court, Nassar said "I plead guilty as stated" to the three counts of possessing child pornography.

Nassar could face a 20-year prison sentence on each count.

The federal case is separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested by him when they sought treatment for injuries.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

