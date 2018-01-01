Lansing's New Mayor Andy Schor Takes Oath Today

Lansing elected a new mayor in 2017, and Andy Schor will take the oath of office today.

WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on today's swearing-in ceremony in Lansing.

Schor replaces Virg Bernero after 12 years as Lansing’s mayor. Bernero chose not to run for a fourth term. Schor will move from his current seat in the state House of Representatives across the street to city hall.

Today’s ceremony will also include the swearing in of four city council members: Kathie Dunbar was re-elected to her at-large seat, while Peter Spadafore won the other at-large spot. Wards two and four will get new councilmembers when Jeremy Garza and Brian T. Jackson are sworn in.

City Clerk Chris Swope won re-election and he, too, will take the oath today.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 at the Lansing Center. A public reception will follow, from 12:30 to 2 pm.