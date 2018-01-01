Related Programs: 
Lansing's New Mayor Andy Schor Takes Oath Today

By 5 hours ago
  • Schor family on stage
    Andy Schor celebrated his election as mayor of Lansing in November with his family. His inauguration is today at the Lansing Center.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Lansing elected a new mayor in 2017, and Andy Schor will take the oath of office today.


Schor replaces Virg Bernero after 12 years as Lansing’s mayor. Bernero chose not to run for a fourth term. Schor will move from his current seat in the state House of Representatives across the street to city hall.

Today’s ceremony will also include the swearing in of four city council members: Kathie Dunbar was re-elected to her at-large seat, while Peter Spadafore won the other at-large spot. Wards two and four will get new councilmembers when Jeremy Garza and Brian T. Jackson are sworn in.

City Clerk Chris Swope won re-election and he, too, will take the oath today.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 at the Lansing Center. A public reception will follow, from 12:30 to 2 pm.

