Lansing Police Investigate Attack on Immigrant

The Lansing police department told a local newspaper that it is investigating an attack on an undocumented Hispanic immigrant as a "hate crime."

The Lansing City Pulse reported that two white males yelled racial slurs at the victim and beat him near the corner of South Cedar Street and Denver Avenue in Lansing. It reportedly happened on July 5 at 11:40 p.m.

Lansing police confirmed to the Pulse it is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

The victim told the Pulse the males told the Latino victim “Trump doesn’t like you” and after beating the victim stapled a note on his stomach that read "Go back to Mexico, wetback."

The victim told the Pulse he is an undocumented immigrant. He was treated and released from the hospital after the attack.

Guillermo Lopez is the President of Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development of Greater Lansing. He said he first learned of the story on July 12.

"It's very concerning... It's another sign of trouble in our community," said Lopez.

Lopez said people need to stay active in their communities and to learn about each other's differences.

LLEAD is now planning a forum on hate crimes and how to report them. A date and location has not yet been announced.