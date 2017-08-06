Lansing Mayoral Candidates Discuss Priorities In Final Hours Before Primary

By 1 minute ago

With Lansing's Mayoral primary on Tuesday, August 8, WKAR's Katie Cook reached out to all the candidates to discuss their priorities. Judi Brown Clarke, Michael Joseph Gillenkirk, Harold Leeman, Jr. and Andy Schor also responded. Daniel Trevino could not be reached for comment by deadine. 

Campaign sign for Lansing mayoral candidate Harold Leeman, Jr.
Credit Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

Former Lansing City Councilman Harold Leeman, Jr.: 

"First and foremost, is bringing stability to the mayor's office. So the citizens of Lansing know that they have a mayor that cares about getting the neighborhoods and getting the business corridors and bringing economic development to the city and to the region."

Lansing mayoral candidate Judi Brown Clarke
Credit Campaign Website

Lansing City Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke: 

"We have the ability to work very closely with our education system's K-12 as well as working with Capital Area Michigan Works as far as really growing our workforce. And giving them the tools they need. Lansing Community College is doing a fantastic job at getting people back in the work.

Retiree Michael Joseph Gillenkirk: 

"Educational system, not the buildings but what goes on inside, is of most importance. It's been overlooked way too much. There are too many people leaving Lansing, one of the reasons being that their children are not getting a quality education here." 

Lansing mayor candidate Andy Schor
Credit Michigan House Democrats

State Rep. Andy Schor: 

"Strong neighborhoods, fixing our roads and sidewalks and other infrastructure. Jobs and economic development and working with our schools to show the great educational opportunities in Lansing."

Tags: 
Election 2017
Monday Morning with the Mayor
Mayor Bernero

