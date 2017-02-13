Lansing council divided as possible Sanctuary City vote approaches

The Lansing City Council could vote on a proposed Sanctuary City resolution this evening.

Fourth Ward council member Jessica Yorko says she is a supporter.

“It’s more about asserting local control over local decisions than being bullied by a dictator,” she says.

She’s upset with the Trump administration’s threats to stop federal funding for Sanctuary Cities.

Lansing could lose around $6.5 million.

Meanwhile, first ward council member Jodi Washington opposes, fearing the financial impact.

“We’re looking at $700 million in liabilities. We’re looking at a failing infrastructure. We’re looking at all kinds of financial issues,” she says.

Washington says Lansing’s ‘Welcoming City’ status, its Human Rights Ordinance and non-intrusive policing offer protection to local immigrants and refugees.