Lansing city council races taking shape

Yesterday, WKAR's Scott Pohl talked with Lansing City Pulse publisher Berl Schwartz about the 2017 race for mayor in Lansing. Today, they turn their attention to the four city council seats up for grabs.

Along with electing a mayor in 2017, Lansing voters will choose four city council members this year. Two serve in city-wide at-large seats and the others will represent the second and fourth wards.

Lansing will hold primary elections in August, if needed. The general election will be on November 7th.

Lansing City Pulse publisher Berl Schwartz expects Judi Brown Clarke and Kathie Dunbar to run for re-election to their at-large seats. So far, other names for those seats have not emerged.

Schwartz also thinks Jessica Yorko and Tina Houghton will run again in their wards. He adds that opposition is taking shape for Houghton, and he isn’t sure why.