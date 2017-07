Detroit wasn’t the only city in Michigan that experienced racial tension and violence during the turbulent summer of 1967. Disturbances ranging from shootings to broken windows were also reported in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Mount Clemens, Benton Harbor and Pontiac.

In the Calhoun County city of Albion, the racially diverse population led some to call the town “Little Detroit.”

WKAR’s Scott Pohl went to Albion to talk with people who were there, and remain there today.