Lansing Catholic Football Players Benched Over Anthem Protest Plans

Four football players at Lansing Catholic High School face benching at tonight’s game against Ionia if they take a knee during the National Anthem.

In an email to parents, school president Thomas Maloney says “any student-athlete who chooses not to stand will receive consequences. As always, this will be handled with Christian Charity, with the goal of growth in virtue."

Michael Lynn Jr. is the father of starting quarterback Michael Lynn III, one of the players involved. On WKAR’s Current Sports program, Lynn says that statement has been clarified today by administrators that the players will not start the game. "There’s not going to be any expulsions, there's not going to be suspensions," Lynn states. "The kids will not start that game. They will be eligible to play after they don't start."

All four players are starters for the Cougars.