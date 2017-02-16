Related Program: 
Lansing-born author explores midwest speech

We talk with Edward McClelland about his book examining the way we talk, “How to Speak Midwestern."

There’s a new book exploring the phrases and accents that you hear in the midwest and nowhere else. In some cases, you can tell where a person is from by the way they talk. Edward McClelland considers these regionalisms in his newest effort, “How to Speak Midwestern.”

McClelland will talk about the book at Everybody Reads book store in Lansing Saturday at 1 p.m. and at the Charlotte Community Library at 6:30 p.m. December 6.

Current State's Scott Pohl talks with Edward McClelland about the words, phrases and accents we hear and use in this part of America.

