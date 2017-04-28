Lansing-based Guard unit trains for disaster

The Michigan Air National Guard Base in Battle Creek is the site of an emergency management training exercise this weekend.

The Lansing-based 46th Military Police Command is preparing to become a specialized response force if there’s an emergency such as a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event.

Brig. Gen. Michael T. White commands the unit. He refers to the exercise as “consequence management.” He continues that "it basically entails a scenerio where there is a natural or man-made disaster, and it starts to intergrate in the military response to that in conjunction with supporting both FEMA and Homeland Security."

The 46th will be headquarters for a force of 15-hundred ready to deploy when requested by civilian authorities. Early next week, they’ll take part in a full response exercise at a camp in Indiana.