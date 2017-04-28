Related Program: 
Lansing-based Guard unit trains for disaster

The Michigan Air National Guard Base in Battle Creek is the site of an emergency management training exercise this weekend.


Brig. Gen. Michael T. White commands the Lansing-based 46th Military Police Command Michigan Army National Guard
The Lansing-based 46th Military Police Command is preparing to become a specialized response force if there’s an emergency such as a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event.

Brig. Gen. Michael T. White commands the unit. He refers to the exercise as “consequence management.” He continues that "it basically entails a scenerio where there is a natural or man-made disaster, and it starts to intergrate in the military response to that in conjunction with supporting both FEMA and Homeland Security."

The 46th will be headquarters for a force of 15-hundred ready to deploy when requested by civilian authorities. Early next week, they’ll take part in a full response exercise at a camp in Indiana.

