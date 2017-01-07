La Boheme | Metropolitan Opera

Sat. Jan. 14 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | Enjoy one of the most passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris in La Bohème.

It has a marvelous ability to make a powerful first impression and to reveal unsuspected treasures after dozens of hearings. At first glance, La Bohème is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss; on closer inspection, it reveals the deep emotional significance hidden in the trivial things—a bonnet, an old overcoat, a chance meeting with a neighbor—that make up our everyday lives.

The Met presents its spectacular Zeffirelli production,with multiple excellent casts: Ailyn Pérez and Kristine Opolais are paired with Dmytro Popov, Piotr Beczała, and Michael Fabiano, as the young Parisian lovers at the center of the story. Susanna Phillips, David Bizic, and Massimo Cavalletti also star. Carlo Rizzi and Marco Armiliato conduct.

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts

Saturdays Dec. 3, 2016-May 13, 2017 on The Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

