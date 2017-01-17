Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Kildee calls for states to follow federal ethics, transparency rules

By 16 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
  • Cong. Dale Kildee (D-Flint)
    Cong. Dale Kildee (D-Flint)
    Courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

Michigan is ranked at or near the bottom of states when it comes to disclosing conflicts of interest by elected officials.

As Gov. Rick Snyder prepares to deliver his seventh State of the State address, a potential candidate to replace him has called for ethics rules that would align Michigan with what the federal government requires.

Cong. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) has proposed a federal law to require state lawmakers to disclose their sources of income and possible conflicts of interest. That’s the same standard applied to members of Congress.

“Some state governments, Michigan, unfortunately, among them, just don’t get it when it comes to standards of ethics and transparency,” said Kildee.

States that don’t adopt the same standards under the Kildee bill would lose funding for some federal programs.

Kildee is expected to announce soon whether he will seek the Democratic nomination to run for governor next year. Former state Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer has already announced. On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and state Attorney General Bill Schuette are eyeing a run.

Gov. Snyder is expected to focus on transportation, education, and infrastructure in his State of the State address tonight.

Tags: 
Michigan politics
politics and government

Related Content

Policy official Ross looks ahead to State of the State

By & 1 hour ago
WKAR

Michigan policy group will listen for further economic development plans in Governor's Snyders address tonight.

WKAR Presents State of the State 2017

By Editor 14 hours ago

Tue., Jan. 17 at 7pm on WKAR-TV and 90.5 FM | Michigan Governor Rick Snyder lays out his new legislative year agenda.