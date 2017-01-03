Jan. 14 | PBS Kids Day at WKAR - Celebrate with Us!

Sat. Jan. 14 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm in the WKAR TV Studios | Bring your whole family for a day of fun celebrating the new WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 channel and WKAR's new educational platform: WKAR Family.

Cat in the Hat (from "The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That") and other PBS Kids characters will be there, as well as Rob Stephenson and the Curious Crew cast!

Stop by anytime between 12:30pm and 3:30pm!

Also, plan to join us at 1:30pm as MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, Sparty and other special guests officially launch the new WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 channel.

PBS Kids Day at WKAR takes place in the WKAR TV Studios in the Communication Arts & Sciences Building on the campus of Michigan State University, 404 Wilson Road, East Lansing, MI 48824. Parking is free in the Trowbridge Road parking ramp, near the South, Main Lobby.

Supported in part by

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union