Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State

Humor, animals and hot cars equal memorable game day ads

By Brooke Allen 1 hour ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Current State
  • Bob Kolt photo in jersey
    Bob Kolt rating 2016 Super Bowl Ads
    Jef Richards

This year the going rate for an ad during the NFL championship game Feb. 5 is $5 million for a 30 second spot.  What sells?  Humor, animals, and hot cars (hot women don't hurt either, especially if it's a boring or low scoring game). It's all part of  the advertising strategy, according to Bob Kolt, professor of practice in Michigan State University's department of advertising and public relations.


Kolt says this is the biggest night for television advertising, as they try to make sales and  leave an impression on viewers.

Kolt  and the AD+PR faculty  will be rating the TV ads for the 20th consecutive year, and will judge the commercials during the game based on production quality, brand strategy, and whether it leaves a memorable impression.  The game will always have a winner and a loser-as will the advertisers at $5-million a pop! Join the conversation at #MSUperbowl

Tags: 
Advertising
business
casmsu

Related Content

Federal figures: Michigan union membership declined in 2016

By Jan 27, 2017
PD4PIC

Federal figures say union membership in Michigan declined in 2016.  The Detroit News reports the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics said the number of union members in Michigan dropped from 621,000 in 2015 to 606,000 last year, going from 15.2 percent to 14.4 percent.

Flint’s Kettering U. pushes to complete autonomous research facility

By Jan 16, 2017
Bob McMahan photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Kettering's new vehicle and mobility systems development proving ground will open in the spring.