House Panel To Consider Bill Preserving Great Lakes Cleanup

By 51 minutes ago
  • View of Great Lakes from space
    Jeff Schmaltz / NASA/GSFC

Congressional budget writers are proposing to overrule President Donald Trump’s call for eliminating a program that funds Great Lakes cleanup efforts.

A House appropriations subcommittee is scheduled to consider a bill Wednesday that includes $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The program started under President Barack Obama. It pays for removing toxic pollution from harbors and river mouths, restoring wetlands, fighting invasive species and preventing harmful algae outbreaks.

The program enjoys widespread bipartisan support in the eight states adjoining the Great Lakes.

Trump’s spending plan for 2018 recommends killing the program and others that support regional environmental cleanups.

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan said Tuesday the proposed legislation is a first step toward preserving the program.

