Hansel and Gretel | Metropolitan Opera

Sat., Jan. 6 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | A Met English-language holiday presentation, Richard Jones’s clever production of Humperdinck’s fairy-tale opera is based on the Brothers Grimm story.

Originally conceived as a small-scale vocal entertainment for children, Hansel and Gretel resonates with both adults and children, and has become one of the most successful fairy-tale operas ever created.

The opera acknowledges the darker features present in the Brothers Grimm version of the familiar folk tale, yet presents them within a frame of grace and humor.

Composer, Engelbert Humperdinck, was a protégé of Richard Wagner, and the opera’s score is flavored with the sophisticated musical lessons he learned from his idol while maintaining a charm and a light touch that were entirely Humperdinck’s own.

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts

Saturdays Dec. 2, 2017-May 5, 2018 on The Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

