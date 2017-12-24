Gov. Candidate Whitmer Calls For MSU President Simon To Step Down

By & 3 hours ago
  • Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer (left), MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon (right)
    Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer (left), MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon (right)

According to WLNS-TV, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer has written a letter to Michigan State University's Board of Trustees urging the removal of President Lou Anna K. Simon. She is the latest to ask for changes at the top after the discovery of a campus doctor who sexually assaulted girls and women. 

Gretchen Whitmer's Twitter page on Sunday, December 24, 2017.
Credit Twitter/Gretchen Whitmer

On Sunday afternoon, Whitmer, who is an MSU graduate and former Minority Leader of the Michigan Senate, posted the following comment on Twitter:

"Only with a change of top management can MSU begin to restore confidence that our great university conducts itself in a manner befitting one of the world's great public institutions."

She linked to a WLNS-TV report which reports her letter to Board of Trustees chairman Brian Breslin asking the board to "seek and accept" the resignation of Simon. 

Whitmer letter to MSU Board of Trustees, obtained and reported by WKAR media partner WLNS-TV.
Credit WLNS-TV, WLNS.com

Whitmer, who briefly served as a Lansing-area prosecutor, also wants state police to look at how Michigan State dealt with Larry Nassar.  Nassar pleaded guilty last month to molesting girls at his campus office and elsewhere. He lost his physician's license in April and admitted his conduct had no legitimate medical purpose and that he did not have the girls' consent. The 125 girls and young women who have filed reports of abuse with campus police will be able to speak at his Jan. 12 sentencing.

Earlier in the month, Whitmer called for an independent investigation at Michigan State. "I don't believe any of the victims will have confidence that we've got all of the facts," Whitmer said.

Michigan State officials have denied accusations the school covered up misconduct by school administrators. The university police and the FBI conducted a joint investigation earlier this year to determine if any school employees besides Nassar committed crimes.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette urged the school to give him an internal report but the school has said there isn't one.

At the December board meeting, it was announced the university would create a $10 million fund for mental health services for sexual assault survivors.

MSU Board of Trustees response to Lansing State Journal editorial asking for resignation of MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon.
Credit MSU Today

Simon also received the board's support at the meeting. She also declined a $150,000 raise approved by the board.

"We extend our deepest sorrows and sadness for what has happened to each of you," Simon said after victims and a supporter spoke. Earlier, she praised the "survivors," and told them that Nassar betrayed their trust and wouldn't be in prison "without your voices and courage."

The Lansing State Journal editorial board and Michigan Speaker of the House Tom Leonard have also asked for Simon to step down.

Tags: 
MSU Special Coverage
Lou Anna K. Simon
Gretchen Whitmer

Related Content

Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced To 60 Years In Child Pornography Case

By Dec 7, 2017

Updated 5:40 p.m. ET

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who has admitted to sexually assaulting minors, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.

Kathie Klages steps down as MSU gymnastics coach

By Al Martin Feb 14, 2017
WKAR - MSU

After 27 years as a Michigan State University gymnastics coach, Kathie Klages has decided to retire. Klages was suspended by the university yesterday in the midst of a sexual assault investigation related to former team doctor Larry Nassar. 

Whitmer Wants Independent State Investigation of MSU

By Dec 8, 2017
Gretchen Whitmer photo
Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan / flickr creative commons

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Attorney General Bill Schuette to launch an independent investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of the Larry Nassar case. 

 


Aly Raisman Says She Was Abused By USA Gymnastics Doctor

By Nov 10, 2017

Updated at 1:30 p.m. ET

Aly Raisman, captain of the gold-medal U.S. gymnastics teams at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, says she was abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman, 23, told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview airing Sunday that Nassar first treated her when she was 15. She says she spoke to FBI investigators about Nassar after the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

Michigan State toughens policy after sexual assault scandal

By WKAR Staff Mar 1, 2017
msu.edu

Michigan State University is responding to sexual assault allegations against a sports doctor by requiring written consent for certain treatments.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State says chaperones can be present for any appointment. The policies are a result of widespread allegations that Dr. Larry Nassar molested women and girls when they were supposed to be treated for sports injuries.

Michigan State University Praises Conviction of Larry Nassar and Police Dept.

By Nov 22, 2017
Larry Nassar photo
File Photo / WKAR-MSU

In a statement following, Larry Nassar's plea deal, MSU praised the conviction of the former campus doctor. It also praised the campus police department which investigated the case.

Detroit Free Press: MSU Trustees "Tone Deaf" In Giving Raise to Simon

By Dec 22, 2017
Michigan State University outdoor sign
Mark Bashore / Host/reporter

The Detroit Free Press criticizes the Board of Trustees at Michigan State University for offering her a raise during December 2017 meeting while the Larry Nassar investigation continues and victims come forward.

MSU Board of Trustees Stands By President Simon; Disagrees With LSJ Editorial

By Dec 3, 2017
Lou Anna Simon photo
Courtesy / Michigan State University

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees issued a statement Sunday that it firmly believes President Lou Anna K. Simon is the right person to the lead the institution. Earlier in the day, the Lansing State Journal published a stern editorial recommending that she should step down. 


Attorney General Schuette Wants To See MSU's Nassar Report

By Dec 4, 2017
File photo / WKAR-MSU

Michigan's attorney general is urging Michigan State University to give him an internal report on a campus doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts.

Michigan House Speaker Leonard Wants MSU President Simon To Step Down

By Dec 11, 2017

State House Speaker Tom Leonard said Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon must step down. He said MSU and Lou Anna Simon have let down the victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.