GM updates Lansing-built Chevy Traverse

    Visitors to the Detroit Auto Show will see the new design GM is touting for the Chevy Traverse SUV. The show opens to the public on Saturday.
General Motors has taken the wraps off the updated Chevy Traverse. WKAR's Scott Pohl went to the Detroit Auto Show for a look.


At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week, Chevrolet is introducing the re-design of the Lansing-built Traverse sport utility vehicle.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl reports from the show in advance of Saturday’s opening to the public.

Since the Traverse SUV was introduced in 2010, sales have hovered around 100,000 units per year. GM hopes the model’s redesign, including a couple of new trim levels, will improve on that.

Kathleen Murawski is the advertising and marketing manager for Traverse. She says everything about the Traverse is new, from what she calls "a bold, refined exterior" to the interior, connectivity and safety features.

Traverse buyers will have two engines to consider, including a 3.6 liter V6 and a 2-liter turbo that will be standard on the new RS model.

Murawski says a couple of new looks will be offered for the 2018 model year. She says the RS model has a "more aggressive, sporty look" with the black Chevy bow tie emblem and black 20-inch wheels. The luxury High Country model will have chrome crossrails and suede accents on the interior.

Chevy is also touting better gas mileage for the new Traverse. Assistant Traverse marketing manager Sarah Schrode explains that the vehicle will be 362 pounds lighter and will also benefit from new start-stop technology that will switch off the engine when idling. The standard engine is expected to get 25 miles per gallon.

Most of the 2018 Chevy Traverse models will be in showrooms by late summer. The new RS model isn’t expected before the fall. At this point, GM isn’t releasing pricing information.

