Geoff Kimmerly Explains Thomas Kithier MHSAA Ineligibility Ruling

Geoff Kimmerly, media and content coordinator of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, joins Current Sports host Al Martin and explains why Michigan State men's basketball commit Thomas Kithier was ruled ineligible after deciding to transfer from Macomb Dakota to Clarkston.

Thomas Kithier, a Michigan State men's basketball commit, was ruled ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) after deciding to transfer to Clarkston High School from Macomb Dakota. Clarkston Community School stated in a news release that the MHSAA found Kithier was in violation of an athletic-motivated transfer rule.

At a press conference on Monday inside the Breslin Center, MSU head coach Tom Izzo called the situation sad. "To me, a very sad situation because I hate...bad choice of words...but I hate when a senior does not get a chance to go to prom and play basketball or do this or that."

