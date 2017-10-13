Former MSU Players Consider Plea Deals In Sex Assault Cases

  • Former MSU Football Players
    From Left: Joshua King, Demetric Vance, and Donnie Corley
    Courtesy / MSU Football

The three former Michigan State University football players who have been accused of sexual assault are exploring plea deals, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance each face sexual assault charges stemming from an incident at a party last January.

 

King's attorney, Shannon Smith, says prosecutors offered a plea deal but no agreement is in place.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina met with the prosecutor and the attorneys representing the former players today. A court official announced there would be no discussion in open court, and the pre-trial is adjourned until November 16th.

