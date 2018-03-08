First-Time Michigan Hunters Urged To Enroll in Safety Course

By 3 hours ago
  • Hunter Jon Mayes of Okemos preparing to hunt in the township's Southwest Uplands area.
    Mark Bashore / WKAR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting new hunters to sign up for safety classes. All first-time hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, must successfully complete a safety course.

Cpl. Dave Painter of the DNR's Recreational Safety, Education and Enforcement Section says newcomers to the sport shouldn't wait until the last minute to sign up, especially if they're considering a springtime hunt.

Hunter education courses teach responsibility, ethics, firearm safety, wildlife conservation and identification, game care, survival and first aid.

Courses are offered across the state throughout the year, although most are conducted from August through October.

The typical course includes two to five sessions, with a total class time of 10-12 hours. They're usually conducted at outdoor clubs, schools, police stations and camps.

Department of Natural Resources

