Filing For East Lansing City Council Race Closes

Today was the filing deadline for this year’s city council race in East Lansing.

Two of the council’s five seats will be filled this year, and the two incumbents, Ruth Beier and Susan Woods, have filed for re-election. Only one other candidate met today’s deadline. Aaron Stephens is an undergraduate MSU student in political science. He serves on the East Lansing Human Relations Commission. According to his campaign Facebook page, he was a Regional Organizing Director for the Hillary for America campaign. Election Day is November 7.