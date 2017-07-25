Filing For East Lansing City Council Race Closes

By Associated Press 13 minutes ago
  • East Lansing City Hall
    The filing deadline for the East Lansing city council race has passed.
    Flickr/Creative Commons

Today was the filing deadline for this year’s city council race in East Lansing.

 Two of the council’s five seats will be filled this year, and the two incumbents, Ruth Beier and Susan Woods, have filed for re-election.  Only one other candidate met today’s deadline. Aaron Stephens is an undergraduate MSU student in political science. He serves on the East Lansing Human Relations Commission. According to his campaign Facebook page, he was a Regional Organizing Director for the Hillary for America campaign.  Election Day is November 7.

Tags: 
East Lansing
city council

Related Content

East Lansing To Vote On Adding Income Tax

By Jun 21, 2017
East Lansing city hall sign photo
WKAR file photo

Voters in East Lansing will consider adding an income tax in November. 

East Lansing Proceeds With Center City District Project

By Naina Rao Jun 21, 2017
City Center District rendering
Courtesy image / City of East Lansing

On Tuesday evening, the East Lansing City Council  voted to move forward with the Center City District Development.

Lansing Considers Options For Pension, Health Care Debt

By May 11, 2017
city seal with flags
WKAR File Photo

The city of Lansing continues to struggle under mounting debt obligations to its retirees.  Now, an outside review is shedding light on the numbers.