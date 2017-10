WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talked with Shannon McGregor, University of Utah assistant professor, who wrote an article for Buzzfeed. It said both Presidential campaigns heavily targeted Michigan voters with Facebook ads and used embedded employees from Facebook to spread their message.s

