ESPN Suspends Anchor/MSU Grad Jemele Hill For Breaking Social Media Rules

By 4 minutes ago
  • Jemele Hill on Current Sports TV
    Jemele Hill, Sports TV personality
    WKAR File Photo

ESPN suspended anchor Jemele Hill on Monday for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, an African-American co-host of the 6 p.m. broadcast of "SportsCenter," received backlash last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist" in a series of tweets that referenced the president's comments about a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump later suggested that NFL players be fired for not standing during the national anthem. In tweets on Sunday, Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill suggested on Twitter that fans who disagree with Jones should boycott the team's advertisers and not buy the team's merchandise.

"Cowboys have a huge national following," she wrote in one of a series of tweets. "Lot of black & brown folks are Cowboys fans. What if they turned their backs on them?"

She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill had acknowledged "letting her colleagues and company down" with the Trump tweet.

"In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision," the statement said.

Hill had called the president "a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists." She wrote that he was "the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime." She called him a bigot and said it was the height of white privilege to ignore his white supremacy because it wasn't a threat.

"Well, it's a threat to me," she typed.

Hill did not immediately reply to a request for comment on her suspension.

Before she was suspended, Hill responded Sunday to a Twitter follower who suggested that NFL players would learn a lesson about "getting fired for not doing what your boss requires you to do."

"Because if we did everything the boss said, Americans would still be dying of tuberculosis in factories," she replied.

Tags: 
Jemele Hill
take a knee
ESPN
NFL
Dallas Cowboys

Related Content

Sports and Politics? Couch, Beard, and Martin Sound-Off on Hill / ESPN Controversy

By Al Martin Sep 15, 2017
LSJ and WKAR

Michigan State University graduate, now SportsCenter host on ESPN, Jemele Hill, made national headlines earlier this week when she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist via Twitter. ESPN issued a statement noting that Hill's comments do not represent the company and that they had addressed it with Hill. This morning on Twitter President Trump said ESPN "is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth."


Current Sports | September 15, 2017

By Current Sports Sep 15, 2017
Two men boxing
Scott Pohl / WKAR

Boxing; Callers; Jemele Hill; Social Media Usage; College Football; Cleveland Indians; Rico Beard; Graham Couch; Reflection Friday.


Current Sports | September 14, 2017

By Current Sports Sep 14, 2017
Jemele Hill on Current Sports TV
WKAR File Photo

Jemele Hill Tweet; Donald Trump; The White House; Social Media Usage; ESPN; Sports and Politics; Throwback Thursday.


Jemele Hill on Current Sports

By editor Oct 17, 2014
Guest and host on Current Sports set
WKAR-MSU

Al's guest is Jemele Hill, co-host of "Numbers Never Lie" on ESPN2. Watch Now 