EPA Signs Off On $46 Million Plan To Clean Up Kalamazoo River

By 25 seconds ago
  • kalamazoocity

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has signed off on a five-year, $46 million plan to clean up a stretch of the Kalamazoo River that's contaminated from past paper production.

The project will cover nearly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the river between Plainwell and Otsego City Dam. The Otsego dam will be removed as part of the work.

The plans are part of ongoing efforts to clean up the 80-mile (129-kilometer) Allied Paper/Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River Superfund site, which has been listed on the agency's National Priorities List since 1990.

Plans also are in the works to redevelop the Allied Paper site.

A main concern for the EPA is PCBs leftover from industrial processes at paper mills that began operating along the river in the 1950s.

Tags: 
EPA
Kalamazoo River
Kalamazoo
Allied Paper
Superfund Site

Related Content

Health Advocates Call on Rep. Bishop To Oppose Trump Budget

By Aug 23, 2017
Mike Bishop photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

Health and environmental officials in Michigan are calling on Republican Rep. Mike Bishop to vote against President Trump’s proposed 2018 budget. 

 


Trump Budget Slashes Money Of Clean Air and Water Programs

By May 23, 2017
Donald Trump photo
Gage Skidmore / flickr creative commons

The Trump Administration budget released Tuesday slashes funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by nearly one-third, laying off thousands of employees while imposing dramatic cuts to clean air and water programs.

EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler Of Installing Emissions-Cheating Software

By Jan 12, 2017

The Environmental Protection Agency said Fiat Chrysler violated the Clean Air Act by allegedly installing and failing to disclose software in some 104,000 cars and trucks that alters emissions.

The automaker was required by law to disclose the software to regulators during the certification process but did not do so, the EPA announced Thursday. While the agency is still investigating the nature of these devices, it said the software results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides.

EPA clean-up grant helps Lansing area redevelopment

By Apr 4, 2016
WKAR File Photo

There’s a lot of redevelopment happening in mid-Michigan.  Often, before anything new comes up, the old must be cleaned up.  Officials are using a $500,000 EPA grant to clean up and redevelop former brownfields.

Current State’s Mark Bashore talks with Keith Lambert with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:

How has the money been spent since the $500,000 grant was awarded one year ago?