EL takes wraps off major new development

  • City Center District rendering
    A rendering of the City Center District in East Lansing.
    Courtesy image / City of East Lansing

A major new development project in downtown East Lansing has been unveiled by city officials and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

It’s called City Center District. The plan would redevelop the parking lot on Albert Avenue and the 100 and 200 blocks of East Grand River Avenue.

It would include 364 residential units in buildings of 12 and six stories, retail space and a parking garage.

The estimated cost of the project is $132-million.

To proceed, the project will need the backing of the city council, Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

