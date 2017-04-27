Economist says domestic automakers support renegotiating NAFTA

A Michigan-based economist says the American car companies stand to benefit from President Trump’s decision to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement rather than terminate the deal.

On the campaign trail last year, Donald Trump often spoke of terminating NAFTA. Now, as president, he has announced that he will renegotiate the trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Researcher Sean McAlinden has examined the auto industry for decades. He says the domestic automakers didn’t want NAFTA cancelled and that they helped write the deal.

President Trump isn’t closing the door on ending NAFTA, saying that’s what he’ll do if he is unable to negotiate a fair deal. McAlinden says that’s a very harsh business tactic, but not unheard of in the New York markets familiar to the President.