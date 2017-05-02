East Lansing votes on school funding proposal

It’s election day in several local school districts, including East Lansing. The $94-million proposal in East Lansing would fund construction of some new elementary schools and other school upgrades in the district.

The flow of voters in Precint 3 has been steady, according to precinct chairperson Rachel Asbury. She says there was a line when voting opened at 7 a.m., adding that "it has been steady all day long, sometimes only two or three, but sometimes six or seven."

Polling places remain open until 8 p.m.

WKAR will have election results Wednesday on "Morning Edition" starting at 5 a.m.